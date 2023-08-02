Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.58. 63,792,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,510,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.43. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

