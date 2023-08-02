Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 198,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,626. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 257,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

