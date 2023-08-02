Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KBWR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3686 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

