Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of KBWR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3686 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
