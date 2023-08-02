Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IPKW traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. 14,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,421. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

