Intrust Bank NA Sells 281 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,463,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,690,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

