Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $100.00. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

