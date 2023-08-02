Intrust Bank NA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

