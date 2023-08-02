Intrust Bank NA Purchases 778 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

