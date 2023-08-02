Intrust Bank NA Purchases 2,192 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

