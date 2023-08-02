Intrust Bank NA Has $780,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

