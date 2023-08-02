Intrust Bank NA Has $530,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Masco by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,937,000 after purchasing an additional 429,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,406,701. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Up 1.3 %

Masco stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

