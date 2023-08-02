Intrust Bank NA Has $500,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

