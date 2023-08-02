Intrust Bank NA Has $425,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.75.

TDY stock opened at $389.25 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

