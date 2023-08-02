Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

