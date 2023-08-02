Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.83 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00014068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $19.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00043198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,616,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,281,021 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

