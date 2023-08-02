Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $4.26 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $21.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00014326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,616,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,280,811 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

