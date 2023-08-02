International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

