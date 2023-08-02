International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $644.90 million-$673.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.50 million. International Money Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.87 to $1.94 EPS.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,661. The company has a market capitalization of $745.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

