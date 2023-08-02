International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

International Media Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %

IMAQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAQ. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in International Media Acquisition by 519.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 754,105 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 461.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 425,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 298,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 179,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.