International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Reduced by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.6% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.00. 3,270,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

