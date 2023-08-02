InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Update

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,226,000 after buying an additional 65,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InterDigital Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 203,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

