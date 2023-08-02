Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 340,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

