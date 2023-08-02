Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance
NASDAQ:INTE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,906. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile
Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.
