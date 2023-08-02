Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $405.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $395.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.39. 75,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,781. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.71.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,987. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

