Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for 1.4% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,929,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $23,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $11.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.33. The company had a trading volume of 552,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,051. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.00.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,987 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

