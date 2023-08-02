Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-5.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$5.32 EPS.

Insperity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 295,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insperity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,067,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.