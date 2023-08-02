Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$5.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Insperity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Increases Dividend

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,586. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average is $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.