Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 45,810 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $124.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,702. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 805.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

