Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MTH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.01. 282,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,338. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

