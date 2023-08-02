Inozyme Pharma, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 219,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $1,420,610.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,432,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,244,647.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.