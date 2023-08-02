Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,920,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 24,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of INO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 4,565,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,850. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 99,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

