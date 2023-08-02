Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies stock. Antara Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,998 shares during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Antara Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Antara Capital LP’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ:INVZW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 42,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,486. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

About Innoviz Technologies

enabling the autonomous car revolution innoviz is a leading provider of cutting-edge lidar remote sensing solutions to enable the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles. the company’s lidar products, innovizone™ and innovizpro™, offer solid-state design that uses proprietary technology to deliver superior performance at the cost and size required for mass market adoption.

See Also

