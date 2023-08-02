Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Purchased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. 424,330 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

