Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Stock Position Raised by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

BAUG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,325 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.