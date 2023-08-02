Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. CSFB decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

TSE:INE opened at C$12.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.08 and a 1 year high of C$20.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$218.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

