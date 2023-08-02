Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,818,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

Shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock remained flat at $6.20 on Tuesday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 13bn.

