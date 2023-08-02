Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63-6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,183. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

