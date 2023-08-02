Inchcape plc Declares Dividend of GBX 9.60 (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

INCH stock opened at GBX 784.50 ($10.07) on Wednesday. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 666.50 ($8.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.95). The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,384.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 777.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 818.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17.

INCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.56) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.93) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

