Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $106,487.48 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 482 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $43,298.06.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $313,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $32,156.25.

On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $71,538.10.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00.

PI traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.53. 751,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PI. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

