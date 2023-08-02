ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of IMGN opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.99.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 119.82% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

