ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 119.82% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. 3,392,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,242. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

