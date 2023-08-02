Immunic (IMUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. Immunic has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 1,143.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

