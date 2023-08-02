Immunic (IMUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. Immunic has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 1,143.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

