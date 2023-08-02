Immunic (IMUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immunic Stock Performance
Shares of Immunic stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. Immunic has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on IMUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immunic
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What’s The Best Way To Handle?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.