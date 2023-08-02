Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.11. 169,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

