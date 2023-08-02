Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 billion-$16.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.40 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.55-9.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.92.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $11.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.86. 2,058,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,494. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.