Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY23 guidance to $9.55-9.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.95 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average of $237.15. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.75.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

