Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY23 guidance to $9.55-9.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.95 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average of $237.15. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.