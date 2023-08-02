Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 4.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded down $11.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.