Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,068 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,296,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,889,000 after purchasing an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 535,396 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,853,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,357,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 235,420 shares in the last quarter.

EWC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 280,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

