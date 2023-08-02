Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $40,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

PRGS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $60.32. 21,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,971. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,317 shares of company stock worth $252,722. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

