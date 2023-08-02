Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $260,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Otter Tail by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 750.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,482. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

