Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,844.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,844.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,873 shares of company stock worth $1,256,900 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 20,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

